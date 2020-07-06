All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 3380 Serenade Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
3380 Serenade Court
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

3380 Serenade Court

3380 Serenade Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3380 Serenade Court, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 garage single family home in sought after WINDWARD location in Alpharetta. ** Freshly Painted** Close to Avalon, grocery, shops, offices, Costco, banks and more! This is one of the larger floor plans in the community. Excellent Schools and swim/tennis community.Stainless steel appliances and hard wood floors on main. Home also features a large, fully fenced back yard with a patio, perfect for entertaining! This is a Gem and wont last long! Tenant pays all utilities. Owner is a Real Estate Agent.Contact.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3380 Serenade Court have any available units?
3380 Serenade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3380 Serenade Court have?
Some of 3380 Serenade Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3380 Serenade Court currently offering any rent specials?
3380 Serenade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3380 Serenade Court pet-friendly?
No, 3380 Serenade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3380 Serenade Court offer parking?
Yes, 3380 Serenade Court offers parking.
Does 3380 Serenade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3380 Serenade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3380 Serenade Court have a pool?
Yes, 3380 Serenade Court has a pool.
Does 3380 Serenade Court have accessible units?
No, 3380 Serenade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3380 Serenade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3380 Serenade Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3380 Serenade Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3380 Serenade Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University