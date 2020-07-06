3380 Serenade Court

Amenities

3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 garage single family home in sought after WINDWARD location in Alpharetta. ** Freshly Painted** Close to Avalon, grocery, shops, offices, Costco, banks and more! This is one of the larger floor plans in the community. Excellent Schools and swim/tennis community.Stainless steel appliances and hard wood floors on main. Home also features a large, fully fenced back yard with a patio, perfect for entertaining! This is a Gem and wont last long! Tenant pays all utilities. Owner is a Real Estate Agent.Contact.