3372 Archgate Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful and fully upgraded two story single family home , freshly painted with granite counters tops in kitchen , upgraded cabinets ,hardwood throughout on main floor . Separate living , family, formal dinning and breakfast area.Bonus Loft on first floor. Stone fireplace with TV wall mount installed for easy TV and speaker installation in family room. Pre-wiring for speakers in living room/ bedroom and backyard. New appliances- all have been upgraded and ready to move in. Cambridge high school within one mile.Easy access to 400.