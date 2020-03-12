3372 Archgate Court

Amenities
Beautiful and fully upgraded two story single family home , freshly painted with granite counters tops in kitchen , upgraded cabinets ,hardwood throughout on main floor . Separate living , family, formal dinning and breakfast area.Bonus Loft on first floor. Stone fireplace with TV wall mount installed for easy TV and speaker installation in family room. Pre-wiring for speakers in living room/ bedroom and backyard. New appliances- all have been upgraded and ready to move in. Cambridge high school within one mile.Easy access to 400.