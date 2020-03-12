All apartments in Milton
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

3372 Archgate Court

3372 Archgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

3372 Archgate Court, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Beautiful and fully upgraded two story single family home , freshly painted with granite counters tops in kitchen , upgraded cabinets ,hardwood throughout on main floor . Separate living , family, formal dinning and breakfast area.Bonus Loft on first floor. Stone fireplace with TV wall mount installed for easy TV and speaker installation in family room. Pre-wiring for speakers in living room/ bedroom and backyard. New appliances- all have been upgraded and ready to move in. Cambridge high school within one mile.Easy access to 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 Archgate Court have any available units?
3372 Archgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3372 Archgate Court have?
Some of 3372 Archgate Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3372 Archgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
3372 Archgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 Archgate Court pet-friendly?
No, 3372 Archgate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3372 Archgate Court offer parking?
No, 3372 Archgate Court does not offer parking.
Does 3372 Archgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3372 Archgate Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 Archgate Court have a pool?
No, 3372 Archgate Court does not have a pool.
Does 3372 Archgate Court have accessible units?
No, 3372 Archgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 Archgate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3372 Archgate Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3372 Archgate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3372 Archgate Court does not have units with air conditioning.
