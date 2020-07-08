All apartments in Milton
3328 Twinrose Place
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:54 PM

3328 Twinrose Place

3328 Twinrose Place · No Longer Available
Location

3328 Twinrose Place, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious End-Unit Spacious Townhome Ready for You to Call it HOME!!! Minutes to 400 Exit 11 Windward Pkwy and Shops, Restaurants. Top Ranked N. Fulton School District. Guest/Teen/In-law suite in Finished Basement w/Full Bath. Huge Kitchen with view to Family Room. Bright and Open Flow with Walls of Windows that Brings Ample Natural Daylight. Hardwood Floor through out Main Level. Master Suite with Tiled Shower, Garden Tub, Double Vanity and Big Walk-in Closet. Secondary Bedroom also Features Tub/Shower, Walk-in Closet, Double Vanity. Picture ID Required w/Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Twinrose Place have any available units?
3328 Twinrose Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3328 Twinrose Place have?
Some of 3328 Twinrose Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Twinrose Place currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Twinrose Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Twinrose Place pet-friendly?
No, 3328 Twinrose Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3328 Twinrose Place offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Twinrose Place offers parking.
Does 3328 Twinrose Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3328 Twinrose Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Twinrose Place have a pool?
No, 3328 Twinrose Place does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Twinrose Place have accessible units?
No, 3328 Twinrose Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Twinrose Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 Twinrose Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Twinrose Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Twinrose Place does not have units with air conditioning.

