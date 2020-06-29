3288 Twinrose Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Alpharetta Townhome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Highly sought after location Milton, Georgia! Hurry in today and lease this meticulously maintained. 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home. Kitchen with lots of counter space, breakfast area, formal dining room, and fireside great room that leads to large deck. 3 finished levels to including a master suite with custom bath. Finished flex space in the basement that can be used as an office, exercise, or bedroom #4 accompanied by a full bathroom! Close proximity to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long!



Schools:

Elem: Manning Oaks

Middle: Hopewell

High: Alpharetta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

