2795 Webb Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Home for lease in Milton! Owners will allow 9 mo-12 mo lease: no long term. Like new home w/ significant upgrades. Convenient terrace level entry, 3 story home w/ ELEVATOR, 3 car garage. This open floor plan overlooks family rm w/ stone fireplace, custom cabinets, 2 dining areas, spacious kitchen w/ oversized island. Add'l office & den. Three bedrooms on third floor, 4th bedroom on 1st floor. First floor bedroom can also be bonus room with full bath. Master suite offers oversized shower, stand alone tub, double vanities, his/her closets. 2 covered porches/ 1 deck.