Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Luxury one bedroom fully furnished suite in upscale neighborhood in the heart of Alpharetta. Few minutes drive from down town Alpharetta and Avalon! Hardwood floor throughout, tastefully furnished and decorated. All appliances including washer/dryer and utensils available. Ideal for single professionals.

Non-smokers and single occupancy only. A monthly flat charge of $300 covers all utilities, high speed internet and cable tv.