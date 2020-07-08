226 226 Jasmine Pkwy

Amenities

Private Driveway & entrance: park outside your own front door! Easy access to Marta, 2 minutes to 400, 15 minutes from Buckhead. Brand new apartment with lots of natural light. Giant living room, with elegant chair rail, brick fireplace, wood look flooring throughout. One bedroom with ceiling fan, huge master bath with separate tiled shower, walk-in closet Laundry in unit. Hookups available. Washer and Dryer can be provided if you dont have your own. In the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs area, basement apartment in cul-de-sac. Has huge front yard, beautiful walkable neighborbood, pet-friendly, walking distance to Dunwoody Nature Center. $1600 rent, one month security deposit. Water, sewage and trash included. Gas and electric submetered, billed back to you in arrears based on your usage.