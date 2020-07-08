All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
226 226 Jasmine Pkwy
Last updated May 2 2019 at 8:43 AM

226 226 Jasmine Pkwy

226 Jasmine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

226 Jasmine Way, Milton, GA 30004
The Hermitage

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private Driveway & entrance: park outside your own front door! Easy access to Marta, 2 minutes to 400, 15 minutes from Buckhead. Brand new apartment with lots of natural light. Giant living room, with elegant chair rail, brick fireplace, wood look flooring throughout. One bedroom with ceiling fan, huge master bath with separate tiled shower, walk-in closet Laundry in unit. Hookups available. Washer and Dryer can be provided if you dont have your own. In the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs area, basement apartment in cul-de-sac. Has huge front yard, beautiful walkable neighborbood, pet-friendly, walking distance to Dunwoody Nature Center. $1600 rent, one month security deposit. Water, sewage and trash included. Gas and electric submetered, billed back to you in arrears based on your usage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy have any available units?
226 226 Jasmine Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy have?
Some of 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
226 226 Jasmine Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy offer parking?
No, 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy have a pool?
No, 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 226 Jasmine Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University