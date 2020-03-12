All apartments in Milton
Location

200 Water Oak Place, Milton, GA 30009

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous house in Alpharetta! - Executive Rental near desirable downtown Alpharetta mins to Avalon. Great location, easy access to GA400. Beautiful open floor plan with gleaming hardwoods throughout main level, inviting entry foyer opens into keeping room and the cozy fireside family room. The huge separate dining area is just steps away from the chef inspired kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, stainless appliances, tiled backsplash. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master retreat feature double tray ceiling & spacious elegant master bath. Amazing private backyard, perfect for entertainment. Pets are negotiable. Showings only by appointment. House will be ready on 06/07/19. Some fees apply. For additional info and schedule a viewing please call or text 404-428-8884.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Water Oak Place have any available units?
200 Water Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 200 Water Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
200 Water Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Water Oak Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Water Oak Place is pet friendly.
Does 200 Water Oak Place offer parking?
No, 200 Water Oak Place does not offer parking.
Does 200 Water Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Water Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Water Oak Place have a pool?
No, 200 Water Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 200 Water Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 200 Water Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Water Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Water Oak Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Water Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Water Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
