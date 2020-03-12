200 Water Oak Place

Amenities

Gorgeous house in Alpharetta! - Executive Rental near desirable downtown Alpharetta mins to Avalon. Great location, easy access to GA400. Beautiful open floor plan with gleaming hardwoods throughout main level, inviting entry foyer opens into keeping room and the cozy fireside family room. The huge separate dining area is just steps away from the chef inspired kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, stainless appliances, tiled backsplash. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master retreat feature double tray ceiling & spacious elegant master bath. Amazing private backyard, perfect for entertainment. Pets are negotiable. Showings only by appointment. House will be ready on 06/07/19. Some fees apply. For additional info and schedule a viewing please call or text 404-428-8884.



