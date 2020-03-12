1765 Horsham Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Rare opportunity for a rental of this caliber in Milton. Home is thoughtfully designed, and has been meticulously maintained. The home is nestled in a quiet, well-established neighborhood with large, private lots consisting of beautiful homes and landscaping as well as a friendly swim and tennis community. Professional landscaping is included year round at this property. The home consists of a 3 car garage, large fenced backyard with playground and sprawling views of the rolling landscape. Pictures only tell half the story of this wonderful property.