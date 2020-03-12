All apartments in Milton
1765 Horsham Trail
1765 Horsham Trail

1765 Horsham Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1765 Horsham Trail, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Rare opportunity for a rental of this caliber in Milton. Home is thoughtfully designed, and has been meticulously maintained. The home is nestled in a quiet, well-established neighborhood with large, private lots consisting of beautiful homes and landscaping as well as a friendly swim and tennis community. Professional landscaping is included year round at this property. The home consists of a 3 car garage, large fenced backyard with playground and sprawling views of the rolling landscape. Pictures only tell half the story of this wonderful property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 Horsham Trail have any available units?
1765 Horsham Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 1765 Horsham Trail have?
Some of 1765 Horsham Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 Horsham Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1765 Horsham Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 Horsham Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1765 Horsham Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 1765 Horsham Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1765 Horsham Trail offers parking.
Does 1765 Horsham Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1765 Horsham Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 Horsham Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1765 Horsham Trail has a pool.
Does 1765 Horsham Trail have accessible units?
No, 1765 Horsham Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 Horsham Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1765 Horsham Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1765 Horsham Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1765 Horsham Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
