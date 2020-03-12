Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Milton GA - Newly Renovated 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Milton GA



Conveniently Located - at 145 Galecrest Dr, Milton GA 30004



1) New Laminate Flooring throughout!

2) New Paint on the Interior and Exterior

3) Fireplace

4) Driveway for Parking

5) Quiet Townhome neighborhood - NOT AN APARTMENT

6) Open Spacious floorplan

7) Great Schools



ELEMENTARY - Cogburn Woods

MIDDLE - Hopewell

HIGH - Cambridge



Qualifications -

1) $4500 monthly income for the household.

2) 600 Credit Score - If credit score under 600 then there will be a $3000 security deposit required

3) Clean rental history - No evictions within past 5 years.



NONREFUNDABLE Pet Fee - $350 per pet

NONREFUNDABLE Application Fee - $50 per applicant.



Call/Text - 678-756-7855 for more information



Application and more info visit our website - www.empirerealtygroupinc.com



