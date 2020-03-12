All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 145 Galecrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
145 Galecrest Dr
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

145 Galecrest Dr

145 Galecrest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

145 Galecrest Dr, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Milton GA - Newly Renovated 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Milton GA

Conveniently Located - at 145 Galecrest Dr, Milton GA 30004

1) New Laminate Flooring throughout!
2) New Paint on the Interior and Exterior
3) Fireplace
4) Driveway for Parking
5) Quiet Townhome neighborhood - NOT AN APARTMENT
6) Open Spacious floorplan
7) Great Schools

ELEMENTARY - Cogburn Woods
MIDDLE - Hopewell
HIGH - Cambridge

Qualifications -
1) $4500 monthly income for the household.
2) 600 Credit Score - If credit score under 600 then there will be a $3000 security deposit required
3) Clean rental history - No evictions within past 5 years.

NONREFUNDABLE Pet Fee - $350 per pet
NONREFUNDABLE Application Fee - $50 per applicant.

Call/Text - 678-756-7855 for more information

Application and more info visit our website - www.empirerealtygroupinc.com

(RLNE5033743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Galecrest Dr have any available units?
145 Galecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 145 Galecrest Dr have?
Some of 145 Galecrest Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Galecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
145 Galecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Galecrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Galecrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 145 Galecrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 145 Galecrest Dr offers parking.
Does 145 Galecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Galecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Galecrest Dr have a pool?
No, 145 Galecrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 145 Galecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 145 Galecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Galecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Galecrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Galecrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Galecrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University