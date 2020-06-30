13623 Weycroft Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath home in Fairmont sub (swim/ tennis). home is very spacious w/ an added sunroom on back, fenced in backyard! recent exterior paint, interior is open. Washer/dryer and fridge included. Top school district!