13433 Marrywood Court, Milton, GA 30004 The Hermitage
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Gorgeous end unit townhome in great condition and loaded with nice features. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Tons of natural light. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and huge master closet. Very private and quiet fenced backyard. Great community with swimming pool. Close proximity to GA 400 and many shops and restaurants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
