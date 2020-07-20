13404 Gardiner Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3-STORY TOWNHOME conveniently located in CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT. Close to shopping and dining and a very EASY COMMUTE to GA400! HARDWOOD FLOORS on the main level. GRANITE counters and STAINLESS appliances in the kitchen. Upstairs is the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and guest bath. The 3rd floor features a large 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath! This unit is much larger than it looks! Outside is a large patio that overlooks the private WOODED lot. Includes refrigerator. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!