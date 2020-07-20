All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 13404 Gardiner Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
13404 Gardiner Lane
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

13404 Gardiner Lane

13404 Gardiner Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13404 Gardiner Lane, Milton, GA 30004
The Hermitage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3-STORY TOWNHOME conveniently located in CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT. Close to shopping and dining and a very EASY COMMUTE to GA400! HARDWOOD FLOORS on the main level. GRANITE counters and STAINLESS appliances in the kitchen. Upstairs is the master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and guest bath. The 3rd floor features a large 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath! This unit is much larger than it looks! Outside is a large patio that overlooks the private WOODED lot. Includes refrigerator. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13404 Gardiner Lane have any available units?
13404 Gardiner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13404 Gardiner Lane have?
Some of 13404 Gardiner Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13404 Gardiner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13404 Gardiner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13404 Gardiner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13404 Gardiner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13404 Gardiner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13404 Gardiner Lane offers parking.
Does 13404 Gardiner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13404 Gardiner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13404 Gardiner Lane have a pool?
No, 13404 Gardiner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13404 Gardiner Lane have accessible units?
No, 13404 Gardiner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13404 Gardiner Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13404 Gardiner Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13404 Gardiner Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13404 Gardiner Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMilton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Milton 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMilton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Milton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Fairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University