13069 Region Trace
13069 Region Trace

13069 Region Trace · No Longer Available
Location

13069 Region Trace, Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Wonderful 3 bedroom townhome so close to GA 400! Less than 3 miles to the Avalon! Location location location! Amazing backyard space and storage room. Beautiful bright white kitchen is open to family room with cozy fireplace. New appliances! Community offers lots of guest parking and central community grilling and gathering area and park-like center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 13069 Region Trace have any available units?
13069 Region Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13069 Region Trace have?
Some of 13069 Region Trace's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13069 Region Trace currently offering any rent specials?
13069 Region Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13069 Region Trace pet-friendly?
No, 13069 Region Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13069 Region Trace offer parking?
Yes, 13069 Region Trace offers parking.
Does 13069 Region Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13069 Region Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13069 Region Trace have a pool?
No, 13069 Region Trace does not have a pool.
Does 13069 Region Trace have accessible units?
No, 13069 Region Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 13069 Region Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13069 Region Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 13069 Region Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 13069 Region Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
