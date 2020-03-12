13069 Region Trace

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

Wonderful 3 bedroom townhome so close to GA 400! Less than 3 miles to the Avalon! Location location location! Amazing backyard space and storage room. Beautiful bright white kitchen is open to family room with cozy fireplace. New appliances! Community offers lots of guest parking and central community grilling and gathering area and park-like center.