Wonderful 3 bedroom townhome so close to GA 400! Less than 3 miles to the Avalon! Location location location! Amazing backyard space and storage room. Beautiful bright white kitchen is open to family room with cozy fireplace. New appliances! Community offers lots of guest parking and central community grilling and gathering area and park-like center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13069 Region Trace have any available units?
13069 Region Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13069 Region Trace have?
Some of 13069 Region Trace's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13069 Region Trace currently offering any rent specials?
13069 Region Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.