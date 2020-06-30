12650 Morningpark Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Well maintained home in swim and tennis community. Prime location near downtown Crabapple. Sits on a private community lake, very peaceful setting. Master bedroom on main level. Two story family room. Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast room, pantry and views the family room. Formal dining room. Three nice sized bedrooms and loft upstairs. Two car garage. Nicely landscaped. Walk across the street to the pool and tennis courts. Excellent area schools. Owner is a licensed REALTOR in the state of Georgia.