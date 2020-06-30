All apartments in Milton
12650 Morningpark Circle
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

12650 Morningpark Circle

12650 Morningpark Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12650 Morningpark Cir, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Well maintained home in swim and tennis community. Prime location near downtown Crabapple. Sits on a private community lake, very peaceful setting. Master bedroom on main level. Two story family room. Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast room, pantry and views the family room. Formal dining room. Three nice sized bedrooms and loft upstairs. Two car garage. Nicely landscaped. Walk across the street to the pool and tennis courts. Excellent area schools. Owner is a licensed REALTOR in the state of Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12650 Morningpark Circle have any available units?
12650 Morningpark Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 12650 Morningpark Circle have?
Some of 12650 Morningpark Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12650 Morningpark Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12650 Morningpark Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12650 Morningpark Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12650 Morningpark Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 12650 Morningpark Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12650 Morningpark Circle offers parking.
Does 12650 Morningpark Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12650 Morningpark Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12650 Morningpark Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12650 Morningpark Circle has a pool.
Does 12650 Morningpark Circle have accessible units?
No, 12650 Morningpark Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12650 Morningpark Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12650 Morningpark Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12650 Morningpark Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12650 Morningpark Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

