All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 12575 Arnold Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
12575 Arnold Mill Road
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

12575 Arnold Mill Road

12575 Arnold Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12575 Arnold Mill Road, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
media room
new construction
Brand New Construction in the heart of Milton. Fabulous details include: hardwood floors, chef's kitchen with oversized island, SS appliances, granite counters, pantry with barn door, and spa like bath. Open, spacious floor plan. Gas FP w/ Mantle, spa-like baths w/ double vanities. Large, covered porch & deck. FINISHED MEDIA ROOM & BATH ON TERRACE LEVEL can be used for storage. Located in desirable Milton near great schools and walking distance to shopping and restaurants.Milton was voted best city to live in GA 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12575 Arnold Mill Road have any available units?
12575 Arnold Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 12575 Arnold Mill Road have?
Some of 12575 Arnold Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12575 Arnold Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
12575 Arnold Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12575 Arnold Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 12575 Arnold Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 12575 Arnold Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 12575 Arnold Mill Road offers parking.
Does 12575 Arnold Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12575 Arnold Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12575 Arnold Mill Road have a pool?
No, 12575 Arnold Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 12575 Arnold Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 12575 Arnold Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12575 Arnold Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12575 Arnold Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12575 Arnold Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12575 Arnold Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University