Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:18 AM

125 Lembeth Court

125 Lembeth Court · (678) 845-1233
Location

125 Lembeth Court, Milton, GA 30004
Fairmont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2074 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6713009 to view more pictures of this property. Welcome to your beautiful home in Fairmont of Milton. New fence installed in the backyard and Brand new windows through out !Your home is move in ready with New Exterior Paint, Engineered Floors throughout Main and Second level including Closets, Ceramic Tile in all Baths and Laundry, Granite Kitchen Counter, all Stainless/Black Appliances, Fabulous Fixtures throughout, Over sized Master with Huge Bath and Walk In Closet.Property available from May 1st,2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Lembeth Court have any available units?
125 Lembeth Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Lembeth Court have?
Some of 125 Lembeth Court's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Lembeth Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Lembeth Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Lembeth Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 Lembeth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 125 Lembeth Court offer parking?
Yes, 125 Lembeth Court does offer parking.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Lembeth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have a pool?
No, 125 Lembeth Court does not have a pool.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Lembeth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Lembeth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Lembeth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Lembeth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
