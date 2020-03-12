125 Lembeth Court

Amenities

For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6713009 to view more pictures of this property. Welcome to your beautiful home in Fairmont of Milton. New fence installed in the backyard and Brand new windows through out !Your home is move in ready with New Exterior Paint, Engineered Floors throughout Main and Second level including Closets, Ceramic Tile in all Baths and Laundry, Granite Kitchen Counter, all Stainless/Black Appliances, Fabulous Fixtures throughout, Over sized Master with Huge Bath and Walk In Closet.Property available from May 1st,2020