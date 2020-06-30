All apartments in Milton
1095 Richmond Glen Circle.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1095 Richmond Glen Circle

1095 Richmond Glen Circle · (678) 573-6930
Location

1095 Richmond Glen Circle, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Executive home in private community in Milton High School District! Home has just been repainted and carpet only 9 months old. Open, bright and immaculate. Renovated kitchen with travertine is open to the 2-story family room. Hardwood floors on main level. Master Suite is spacious and private. Secondary bedrooms are large. Finished Terrace level affords an office or teen suite plus extra space for storage. Large back yard is level and private. Swim/Tennis included. Virtual Fence. 3 car garage with cabinetry. Award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1095 Richmond Glen Circle have any available units?
1095 Richmond Glen Circle has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1095 Richmond Glen Circle have?
Some of 1095 Richmond Glen Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Richmond Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Richmond Glen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Richmond Glen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1095 Richmond Glen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 1095 Richmond Glen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Richmond Glen Circle offers parking.
Does 1095 Richmond Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1095 Richmond Glen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Richmond Glen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1095 Richmond Glen Circle has a pool.
Does 1095 Richmond Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 1095 Richmond Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Richmond Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1095 Richmond Glen Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 Richmond Glen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1095 Richmond Glen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

