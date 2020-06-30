1095 Richmond Glen Circle.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Executive home in private community in Milton High School District! Home has just been repainted and carpet only 9 months old. Open, bright and immaculate. Renovated kitchen with travertine is open to the 2-story family room. Hardwood floors on main level. Master Suite is spacious and private. Secondary bedrooms are large. Finished Terrace level affords an office or teen suite plus extra space for storage. Large back yard is level and private. Swim/Tennis included. Virtual Fence. 3 car garage with cabinetry. Award winning schools!