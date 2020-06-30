1058 Bream Drive

Amenities
Stunning and fully furnished home for rent in the sought after Milton School District. It features an expansive main level with abundant daylight. Large custom kitchen with Granite counters, SS Appliances, beautifully stained cabinets & keeping room with stone fireplace. Exquisite master bedroom & bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Finished full basement features theater room, workout room and additional living room & full bath. Home also has 3 car garage and is situated on over an acre of land.