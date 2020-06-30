All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 1058 Bream Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
1058 Bream Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

1058 Bream Drive

1058 Bream Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1058 Bream Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Stunning and fully furnished home for rent in the sought after Milton School District. It features an expansive main level with abundant daylight. Large custom kitchen with Granite counters, SS Appliances, beautifully stained cabinets & keeping room with stone fireplace. Exquisite master bedroom & bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Finished full basement features theater room, workout room and additional living room & full bath. Home also has 3 car garage and is situated on over an acre of land.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Bream Drive have any available units?
1058 Bream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 1058 Bream Drive have?
Some of 1058 Bream Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Bream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Bream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Bream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1058 Bream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 1058 Bream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1058 Bream Drive offers parking.
Does 1058 Bream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 Bream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Bream Drive have a pool?
No, 1058 Bream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1058 Bream Drive have accessible units?
No, 1058 Bream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Bream Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1058 Bream Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1058 Bream Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1058 Bream Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University