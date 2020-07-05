All apartments in McDonough
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

785 Galveston Way

785 Galveston Way · No Longer Available
Location

785 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e65497408f ---- Brand NEW, Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home on cul-de-sac, in desirable McDonough, GA! Gorgeous Upgraded kitchen features dark cabinets, center island, granite counter tops and huge corner pantry! Open concept floor plan. Fully Fenced back yard w/ patio for outdoor entertaining. Huge Primary Retreat w/ 2 closets and spa-style 2 person soaking tub!. Double Vanities, separate shower. Oversize secondary bedroom, 3rd bedroom. 4th bedroom is on the 1st floor & features another full bathroom - perfect for family and guests. 2 car garage. Requirements to lease: 600 Credit, Excellent Rental History, 3x Income; No Evictions, No Felonies, No $ owed to previous landlords. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application TEXT Your Agent: KELLEY 470-494-2683 to view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Galveston Way have any available units?
785 Galveston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 785 Galveston Way have?
Some of 785 Galveston Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Galveston Way currently offering any rent specials?
785 Galveston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Galveston Way pet-friendly?
No, 785 Galveston Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 785 Galveston Way offer parking?
Yes, 785 Galveston Way offers parking.
Does 785 Galveston Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Galveston Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Galveston Way have a pool?
Yes, 785 Galveston Way has a pool.
Does 785 Galveston Way have accessible units?
No, 785 Galveston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Galveston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 Galveston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 785 Galveston Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 785 Galveston Way does not have units with air conditioning.

