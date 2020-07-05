785 Galveston Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e65497408f ---- Brand NEW, Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home on cul-de-sac, in desirable McDonough, GA! Gorgeous Upgraded kitchen features dark cabinets, center island, granite counter tops and huge corner pantry! Open concept floor plan. Fully Fenced back yard w/ patio for outdoor entertaining. Huge Primary Retreat w/ 2 closets and spa-style 2 person soaking tub!. Double Vanities, separate shower. Oversize secondary bedroom, 3rd bedroom. 4th bedroom is on the 1st floor & features another full bathroom - perfect for family and guests. 2 car garage. Requirements to lease: 600 Credit, Excellent Rental History, 3x Income; No Evictions, No Felonies, No $ owed to previous landlords. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application TEXT Your Agent: KELLEY 470-494-2683 to view