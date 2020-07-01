All apartments in McDonough
742 Galveston Way

Location

742 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in McDonough. This home features Vinyl flloring. Carpet and laminate flooring in the bedrooms.

All-electric appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.

Other Features:
– Electric water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Galveston Way have any available units?
742 Galveston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 742 Galveston Way have?
Some of 742 Galveston Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Galveston Way currently offering any rent specials?
742 Galveston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Galveston Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 Galveston Way is pet friendly.
Does 742 Galveston Way offer parking?
Yes, 742 Galveston Way offers parking.
Does 742 Galveston Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 Galveston Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Galveston Way have a pool?
No, 742 Galveston Way does not have a pool.
Does 742 Galveston Way have accessible units?
No, 742 Galveston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Galveston Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 Galveston Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Galveston Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 Galveston Way does not have units with air conditioning.

