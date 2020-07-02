All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 726 Galveston Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
726 Galveston Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:40 PM

726 Galveston Way

726 Galveston Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

726 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
SELF-GUIDED VIEWING AT A TIME OF YOUR CHOOSING - JUST SCHEDULE ONLINE! (may take 15 minutes to receive email to set up a time...please be patient). Lovely new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in desirable “Cottages at Avalon” master planned community. It is conveniently located directly across the street from the community center, which features a pool and playground. This home features include a central foyer with hardwood flooring that leads into the family room as well as vaulted or nine foot ceilings. Kitchen benefits from dark wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, a microwave vent hood, huge walk-in pantry, and full view to family room and dining room. The master bedroom suite on main is complete with a double vanity, large shower and roomy walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom and convenient laundry room are also welcome features. In addition, there is a two car garage and back alley access. You and your family will feel right at home with its welcoming floor plan and the latest amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Galveston Way have any available units?
726 Galveston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 726 Galveston Way have?
Some of 726 Galveston Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Galveston Way currently offering any rent specials?
726 Galveston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Galveston Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Galveston Way is pet friendly.
Does 726 Galveston Way offer parking?
Yes, 726 Galveston Way offers parking.
Does 726 Galveston Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Galveston Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Galveston Way have a pool?
Yes, 726 Galveston Way has a pool.
Does 726 Galveston Way have accessible units?
No, 726 Galveston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Galveston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Galveston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Galveston Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Galveston Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College