726 Galveston Way

SELF-GUIDED VIEWING AT A TIME OF YOUR CHOOSING - JUST SCHEDULE ONLINE! (may take 15 minutes to receive email to set up a time...please be patient). Lovely new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in desirable “Cottages at Avalon” master planned community. It is conveniently located directly across the street from the community center, which features a pool and playground. This home features include a central foyer with hardwood flooring that leads into the family room as well as vaulted or nine foot ceilings. Kitchen benefits from dark wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, a microwave vent hood, huge walk-in pantry, and full view to family room and dining room. The master bedroom suite on main is complete with a double vanity, large shower and roomy walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom and convenient laundry room are also welcome features. In addition, there is a two car garage and back alley access. You and your family will feel right at home with its welcoming floor plan and the latest amenities.