Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK

6070 Flagstaf Walk · No Longer Available
Location

6070 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
JUST REDUCED!! Four Bed/2.5 Bath Two-Story Cottage In Swim/Tennis Community in McDonough - This two-story traditional home is adorable! Conveniently located in lovely McDonough, this home features a family-friendly floor plan:

The downstairs features a combo living and dining space that opens onto the galley style kitchen. The kitchen in turn, opens onto the fenced-in backyard. A half-bath, separate laundry room and oversized two-car garage are also on this level.

Upstairs, three secondary bedrooms share a full hallway bath, while the generous master has a private bath of its own.

A run down: 4 Beds, 2.5 baths fresh paint scheme, two car garage, fenced in backyard. Questions? Call quick...this one won't last long: (404) 205-1663

Call Veronica To Schedule a Viewing: (404) 205-1663 or check out the website for application:

www.RENTWITHREMAX.com

(RLNE2746420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK have any available units?
6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK have?
Some of 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK currently offering any rent specials?
6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK pet-friendly?
No, 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK offer parking?
Yes, 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK offers parking.
Does 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK have a pool?
Yes, 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK has a pool.
Does 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK have accessible units?
No, 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK have units with dishwashers?
No, 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK have units with air conditioning?
No, 6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK does not have units with air conditioning.

