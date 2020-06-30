6070 FLAGSTAFF WALK

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

JUST REDUCED!! Four Bed/2.5 Bath Two-Story Cottage In Swim/Tennis Community in McDonough - This two-story traditional home is adorable! Conveniently located in lovely McDonough, this home features a family-friendly floor plan:



The downstairs features a combo living and dining space that opens onto the galley style kitchen. The kitchen in turn, opens onto the fenced-in backyard. A half-bath, separate laundry room and oversized two-car garage are also on this level.



Upstairs, three secondary bedrooms share a full hallway bath, while the generous master has a private bath of its own.



A run down: 4 Beds, 2.5 baths fresh paint scheme, two car garage, fenced in backyard. Questions? Call quick...this one won't last long: (404) 205-1663



Call Veronica To Schedule a Viewing: (404) 205-1663 or check out the website for application:



www.RENTWITHREMAX.com



(RLNE2746420)