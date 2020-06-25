6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 Bed/2.5 Bath Cottage Style Home...Open Tuesday 4/16 4- 6 pm! - This is a bargain and we have one viewing for you: join us on Tuesday April 16, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm! No appointment is necessary! The home will be open for two full hours!



This two-story traditional home is adorable! Conveniently located in lovely McDonough, this home features a family-friendly floor plan:



The downstairs features a combo living and dining space that opens onto the galley style kitchen. The kitchen in turn, opens onto the fenced-in backyard. A half-bath, separate laundry room and oversized two-car garage are also on this level.



Upstairs, two bedrooms share a full hallway bath, while the generous master has a private bath of its own. A large walk-in closet/computer nook is also attached to the master suite.



***PLEASE NOTE: No Access to Pool or Neighborhood Amenities is Available***



For More Information, Questions about Applying, or Showing Times: 404-205-1663



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4812390)