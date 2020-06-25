All apartments in McDonough
6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK

6025 Flagstaf Walk · No Longer Available
McDonough
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6025 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Bed/2.5 Bath Cottage Style Home...Open Tuesday 4/16 4- 6 pm! - This is a bargain and we have one viewing for you: join us on Tuesday April 16, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm! No appointment is necessary! The home will be open for two full hours!

This two-story traditional home is adorable! Conveniently located in lovely McDonough, this home features a family-friendly floor plan:

The downstairs features a combo living and dining space that opens onto the galley style kitchen. The kitchen in turn, opens onto the fenced-in backyard. A half-bath, separate laundry room and oversized two-car garage are also on this level.

Upstairs, two bedrooms share a full hallway bath, while the generous master has a private bath of its own. A large walk-in closet/computer nook is also attached to the master suite.

***PLEASE NOTE: No Access to Pool or Neighborhood Amenities is Available***

For More Information, Questions about Applying, or Showing Times: 404-205-1663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4812390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK have any available units?
6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK have?
Some of 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK currently offering any rent specials?
6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK pet-friendly?
No, 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK offer parking?
Yes, 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK offers parking.
Does 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK have a pool?
Yes, 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK has a pool.
Does 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK have accessible units?
No, 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK have units with dishwashers?
No, 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK have units with air conditioning?
No, 6025 FLAGSTAFF WALK does not have units with air conditioning.
