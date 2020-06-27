577 Cold Water Ln

Amenities

Program your kids for success with the desirable Ola School District! Boasting 5 bedrooms and an impressive, open-concept design on the main level, this turnkey home is perfect for a family of any size. The gorgeous master suite is your personal sanctuary for rest and relaxation, featuring a spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious attached bath with soaking tub. The separate living room, separate dining room, and massive family room make it easy to entertain guests and host family gatherings. Positioned on a large corner lot, you'll have plenty of space to play in the yard and have a barbeque! Stay active with the tennis courts and community pool, right in the neighborhood. Set up your showing today before it's gone!