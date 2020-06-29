All apartments in McDonough
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:25 PM

5075 Tussahaw Crossing

5075 Tussahaw Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

5075 Tussahaw Crossing, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Exceptional brick traditional 3 BR, 2.5 BA home with charm in popular subdivision. Open kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Elegant living room with fireplace and plenty of natural light. 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with lots of area, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. This move-in ready home is one that you will want to put on your list to see. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: City Square
High school: Henry County High School
Middle school: Henry County Middle School
Elementary school: Tussahaw Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5075 Tussahaw Crossing have any available units?
5075 Tussahaw Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 5075 Tussahaw Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5075 Tussahaw Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5075 Tussahaw Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 5075 Tussahaw Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 5075 Tussahaw Crossing offer parking?
No, 5075 Tussahaw Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 5075 Tussahaw Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5075 Tussahaw Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5075 Tussahaw Crossing have a pool?
No, 5075 Tussahaw Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5075 Tussahaw Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5075 Tussahaw Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5075 Tussahaw Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 5075 Tussahaw Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5075 Tussahaw Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5075 Tussahaw Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

