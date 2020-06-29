5075 Tussahaw Crossing

Amenities

***Available Now*** Exceptional brick traditional 3 BR, 2.5 BA home with charm in popular subdivision. Open kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Elegant living room with fireplace and plenty of natural light. 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with lots of area, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. This move-in ready home is one that you will want to put on your list to see. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: City Square

High school: Henry County High School

Middle school: Henry County Middle School

Elementary school: Tussahaw Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.