5035 Tussahaw Way

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!



All new IVT flooring and carpeting adorn this lovely 2-story home located in City Square. The great room boast decorative columns that add to the appeal of this home.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.