Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:22 PM

415 Parkside Way

415 Parkside Way · No Longer Available
Location

415 Parkside Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Parkside Way have any available units?
415 Parkside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 415 Parkside Way currently offering any rent specials?
415 Parkside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Parkside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Parkside Way is pet friendly.
Does 415 Parkside Way offer parking?
No, 415 Parkside Way does not offer parking.
Does 415 Parkside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Parkside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Parkside Way have a pool?
No, 415 Parkside Way does not have a pool.
Does 415 Parkside Way have accessible units?
No, 415 Parkside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Parkside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Parkside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Parkside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Parkside Way does not have units with air conditioning.

