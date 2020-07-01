377 Rankin Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Just Reduced!**Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous two-story 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Living/dining combo, open to an eat-in kitchen with hardwood flooring throughout. Bedrooms are spacious with wall to wall carpet and plenty of sunlight. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and bathroom with large, dual sink vanity and separate shower/garden tub. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Henry County High School

Middle school: Henry County Middle School

Elementary school: Walnut Creek Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.