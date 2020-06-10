Amenities

3051 Century Lane McDonough, GA 30253



Available on 7/19/19



This home does not accept housing voucher.



New carpet!



Enter this ranch home with covered porch area. Livingroom has vaulted ceiling with fireplace. From Livingroom you can access back yard with a privacy fenced in yard. Off of Livingroom is kitchen with eat in area. Kitchen has door that leads to a 2 car garage with auto opener.

Down hall is the master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bath has private bathroom with separate shower and tub. Home features 2 additional bedrooms and a full hall bath.

Home is all electric.



NO PETS



Walnut Creek Elementary

Henry County Middle

Henry County High



Approx. sq ft 1341 Built 2001