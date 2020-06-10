All apartments in McDonough
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

3051 Century Lane

3051 Century Lane · No Longer Available
McDonough
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3051 Century Lane, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3051 Century Lane McDonough, GA 30253

Available on 7/19/19

This home does not accept housing voucher.

New carpet!

Enter this ranch home with covered porch area. Livingroom has vaulted ceiling with fireplace. From Livingroom you can access back yard with a privacy fenced in yard. Off of Livingroom is kitchen with eat in area. Kitchen has door that leads to a 2 car garage with auto opener.
Down hall is the master bedroom with trey ceiling. Master bath has private bathroom with separate shower and tub. Home features 2 additional bedrooms and a full hall bath.
Home is all electric.

NO PETS

Walnut Creek Elementary
Henry County Middle
Henry County High

Approx. sq ft 1341 Built 2001

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3051 Century Lane have any available units?
3051 Century Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 3051 Century Lane have?
Some of 3051 Century Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3051 Century Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3051 Century Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 Century Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3051 Century Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 3051 Century Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3051 Century Lane offers parking.
Does 3051 Century Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 Century Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 Century Lane have a pool?
No, 3051 Century Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3051 Century Lane have accessible units?
No, 3051 Century Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 Century Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3051 Century Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3051 Century Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3051 Century Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
