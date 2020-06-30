All apartments in McDonough
298 Hamilton Pointe Dr

Location

298 Hamilton Pointe Dr, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
298 Hamilton Pointe Drive McDonough, GA 30253

This home does not accept housing voucher

Move in by May 3rd get $300 off first full month of rent!

Brand New Home!

Enter home with living room that views into kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry. There is a half bath downstairs for your guest. 2 car garage. Upstairs has sitting loft area plus 3 spare rooms. Full hall bath. Master bedroom is upstairs with private master bath, huge walk in closet.

This home offers pool amenities and a playground!

Pets negotiable

Walnut Creek elementary
Eagles Landing Middle & high

Approx. sq. ft. 2206 Built 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr have any available units?
298 Hamilton Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr have?
Some of 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
298 Hamilton Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr has a pool.
Does 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 Hamilton Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

