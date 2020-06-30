298 Hamilton Pointe Dr

Amenities
298 Hamilton Pointe Drive McDonough, GA 30253
This home does not accept housing voucher
Brand New Home!
Enter home with living room that views into kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry. There is a half bath downstairs for your guest. 2 car garage. Upstairs has sitting loft area plus 3 spare rooms. Full hall bath. Master bedroom is upstairs with private master bath, huge walk in closet.
This home offers pool amenities and a playground!
Pets negotiable
Walnut Creek elementary
Eagles Landing Middle & high
Approx. sq. ft. 2206 Built 2019