298 Hamilton Pointe Dr

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

298 Hamilton Pointe Drive McDonough, GA 30253



This home does not accept housing voucher



Move in by May 3rd get $300 off first full month of rent!



Brand New Home!



Enter home with living room that views into kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry. There is a half bath downstairs for your guest. 2 car garage. Upstairs has sitting loft area plus 3 spare rooms. Full hall bath. Master bedroom is upstairs with private master bath, huge walk in closet.



This home offers pool amenities and a playground!



Pets negotiable



Walnut Creek elementary

Eagles Landing Middle & high



Approx. sq. ft. 2206 Built 2019