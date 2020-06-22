2845 Marlin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in McDonough is available now! This home features a cozy living area with laminate wood floors! The kitchen has granite counter tops which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has dual sinks and granite counter tops and walk-in closet! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering $250 off!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.