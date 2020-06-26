All apartments in McDonough
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:05 PM

268 Rankin Circle

268 Rankin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

268 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Northwind plan is the perfect balance of high-end touches with low-maintenance features. Enjoy a covered patio, crown molding in the Master Suite and a private bath with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. Whether entertaining guests in the light-filled family room or reading a book on the covered front porch, this home is perfect for new home owners that want room to grow. Find out how easy the ResiBuilt way is!

Ideally located and just 30 minutes south of Atlanta on I-75, McDonough is a town for all seasons with a charming downtown that is bustling with energy all year long. Trimmed with geraniums in the warmer months, the historic town square serves as the heart of downtown and is the backdrop for festivals and entertainment held throughout the year. North Valley is ideally located just off of I-75 with easy access to Atlanta, Hartsfield – Jackson Atlanta International Airport and downtown Atlanta. Tanger Outlets are just down the road along with many other local shopping malls.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Rankin Circle have any available units?
268 Rankin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 268 Rankin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
268 Rankin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Rankin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Rankin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 268 Rankin Circle offer parking?
No, 268 Rankin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 268 Rankin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Rankin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Rankin Circle have a pool?
No, 268 Rankin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 268 Rankin Circle have accessible units?
No, 268 Rankin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Rankin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Rankin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Rankin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Rankin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
