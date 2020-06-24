230 Labrea Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Escape to this beautiful two-story traditional! Decorative shutters, Palladian window and stone accent! The dining and living room provide the perfect space for entertaining. The spacious family room features a fireplace with decorative mantle. The kitchen offers ample cabinetry for excellent work space and storage, GAS COOKING and a breakfast area. The master bedroom includes a luxurious master bath with garden tub, separate shower and extended vanity! Each additional bedroom includes upgraded ceilings and storage.

One dog under 30 lb will be considered. No cats.