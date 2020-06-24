All apartments in McDonough
230 Labrea Boulevard
230 Labrea Boulevard

230 Labrea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

230 Labrea Boulevard, McDonough, GA 30253
Overlook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Escape to this beautiful two-story traditional! Decorative shutters, Palladian window and stone accent! The dining and living room provide the perfect space for entertaining. The spacious family room features a fireplace with decorative mantle. The kitchen offers ample cabinetry for excellent work space and storage, GAS COOKING and a breakfast area. The master bedroom includes a luxurious master bath with garden tub, separate shower and extended vanity! Each additional bedroom includes upgraded ceilings and storage.
One dog under 30 lb will be considered. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Labrea Boulevard have any available units?
230 Labrea Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 230 Labrea Boulevard have?
Some of 230 Labrea Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Labrea Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
230 Labrea Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Labrea Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Labrea Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 230 Labrea Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 230 Labrea Boulevard offers parking.
Does 230 Labrea Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Labrea Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Labrea Boulevard have a pool?
No, 230 Labrea Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 230 Labrea Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 230 Labrea Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Labrea Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Labrea Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Labrea Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Labrea Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
