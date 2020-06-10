All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 227 English Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
227 English Oaks Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

227 English Oaks Lane

227 English Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

227 English Oaks Lane, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
Gorgeous 4 Sided Brick, 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Home with Two Teen Suits Upstairs located in sought after Union Grove School District. Formal Living Room, Dining Room combo with built in bookcases and fireplace. Master Suite on Main with large master bath with garden tub, large separate shower, double vanity and large walk in closet. Two more bedrooms with two more full baths on main. Media room with nice bar on main. Separate den with double french doors and fireplace on main. Large kitchen with island, Granite Counters with tile back-splash. Teen suite upstairs with living room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and bonus room. Laundry shoot from upstairs to laundry room. Very Nice cherry finish hardwood floors throughout. Large Covered Patio for entertaining.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 English Oaks Lane have any available units?
227 English Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 227 English Oaks Lane have?
Some of 227 English Oaks Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 English Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
227 English Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 English Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 English Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 227 English Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 227 English Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 227 English Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 English Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 English Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 227 English Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 227 English Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 227 English Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 227 English Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 English Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 English Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 English Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College