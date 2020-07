Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Ideally located close to the interstate ,shopping etc, Three bedrooms 2 bathrooms ranch home, nice leveled ,fully fenced private backyard. Located in a cul de sac! nice balanced landscape. Walk in Master Bedroom Closet. Ceiling fan in each room! all hardwood floor no carpet is in this home. Home comes with washer and dryer. front porch and back patio.