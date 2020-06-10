All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 2070 Tudor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
2070 Tudor Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 6:30 PM

2070 Tudor Drive

2070 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2070 Tudor Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 Tudor Drive have any available units?
2070 Tudor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 2070 Tudor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Tudor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Tudor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2070 Tudor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2070 Tudor Drive offer parking?
No, 2070 Tudor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2070 Tudor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2070 Tudor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Tudor Drive have a pool?
No, 2070 Tudor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Tudor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2070 Tudor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Tudor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2070 Tudor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2070 Tudor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2070 Tudor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College