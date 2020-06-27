All apartments in McDonough
189 Aylesbury Blvd
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

189 Aylesbury Blvd

189 Aylesbury Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

189 Aylesbury Boulevard, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Rare lease opportunity in Windsor Estates neighborhood, McDonough - Elegant and spacious two-story home available in McDonough with two-story foyer and formal dining room. House has 5 Bedrooms and 4 Full Bathrooms with an optional office or 6th bedroom next to full bathroom on main floor. Kitchen feels luxurious with gleaming stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, handsome, tall cabinets and granite counter tops. Breakfast can be taken in the adjoining space or on the comfortable outdoor covered patio. The luxury continues in the Master Bedroom with trey ceilings, walk-in closet and sitting room. Space is plentiful in the en suite Master Bath with Travertine-tiled shower and garden tub-great for relaxing! House is a rare lease opportunity, situated on a large lot in the Windsor Estates neighborhood with pool access.

(RLNE4410152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Aylesbury Blvd have any available units?
189 Aylesbury Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 189 Aylesbury Blvd have?
Some of 189 Aylesbury Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Aylesbury Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
189 Aylesbury Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Aylesbury Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 189 Aylesbury Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 189 Aylesbury Blvd offer parking?
No, 189 Aylesbury Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 189 Aylesbury Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Aylesbury Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Aylesbury Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 189 Aylesbury Blvd has a pool.
Does 189 Aylesbury Blvd have accessible units?
No, 189 Aylesbury Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Aylesbury Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Aylesbury Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Aylesbury Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Aylesbury Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
