189 Aylesbury Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Rare lease opportunity in Windsor Estates neighborhood, McDonough - Elegant and spacious two-story home available in McDonough with two-story foyer and formal dining room. House has 5 Bedrooms and 4 Full Bathrooms with an optional office or 6th bedroom next to full bathroom on main floor. Kitchen feels luxurious with gleaming stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, handsome, tall cabinets and granite counter tops. Breakfast can be taken in the adjoining space or on the comfortable outdoor covered patio. The luxury continues in the Master Bedroom with trey ceilings, walk-in closet and sitting room. Space is plentiful in the en suite Master Bath with Travertine-tiled shower and garden tub-great for relaxing! House is a rare lease opportunity, situated on a large lot in the Windsor Estates neighborhood with pool access.



(RLNE4410152)