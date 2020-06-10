180 Bridges Road

Amenities

gym pool pool table game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym game room pool pool table

Come in today to start your new life at Heritage at McDonough!!!



If new adventures and friends inspire you, then you belong where life just keeps getting better: Heritage at McDonough. Our community is for those who want to live each day to the fullest.



Each beautiful, fully equipped apartment is located within a gated community.

Residents may enjoy some of the many daily activities and features that we hold here at Heritage at McDonough apartments:



Beauty/Barber Shop

Fitness Center

Billiards Parlor and Game room

Sparkling Swimming Pool

Grand Ballroom



Please feel free to call or e-mail us today to setup an appointment, or stop by at your own leisure to see what our apartment complex can offer you!



Heritage at McDonough



Bridges Road

McDonough, GA



Monday through Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm