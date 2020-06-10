All apartments in McDonough
180 Bridges Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

180 Bridges Road

180 Bridges Road · No Longer Available
Location

180 Bridges Road, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
pool table
Come in today to start your new life at Heritage at McDonough!!!

If new adventures and friends inspire you, then you belong where life just keeps getting better: Heritage at McDonough. Our community is for those who want to live each day to the fullest.

Each beautiful, fully equipped apartment is located within a gated community.
Residents may enjoy some of the many daily activities and features that we hold here at Heritage at McDonough apartments:

Beauty/Barber Shop
Fitness Center
Billiards Parlor and Game room
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Grand Ballroom

Please feel free to call or e-mail us today to setup an appointment, or stop by at your own leisure to see what our apartment complex can offer you!

Heritage at McDonough

Bridges Road
McDonough, GA

Monday through Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Bridges Road have any available units?
180 Bridges Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 180 Bridges Road have?
Some of 180 Bridges Road's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Bridges Road currently offering any rent specials?
180 Bridges Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Bridges Road pet-friendly?
No, 180 Bridges Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 180 Bridges Road offer parking?
No, 180 Bridges Road does not offer parking.
Does 180 Bridges Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Bridges Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Bridges Road have a pool?
Yes, 180 Bridges Road has a pool.
Does 180 Bridges Road have accessible units?
No, 180 Bridges Road does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Bridges Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Bridges Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Bridges Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Bridges Road does not have units with air conditioning.
