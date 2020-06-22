All apartments in McDonough
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1760 Courtyard Ln

1760 Courtyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Courtyard Lane, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 30th of November, Apply Now!

Property ID # 886053012

Address - 1760 Courtyard Lane, McDonough GA 30252

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2O2mSMu

Visit the following link to schedule a self showing

renter.rently.com/properties/679558

Note : Please go the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property . It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

www.tourfactory.com/2088729

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

Freshly remodeled by RHSS Rentals, this Mcdonough, GA home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1, 919 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).
HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.
Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.
Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm : Owners.com
Broker Name: Aisha Gregory
Contact Phone: (770)-818-4032
Email Address: Aisha.Gregory@rhss.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Courtyard Ln have any available units?
1760 Courtyard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1760 Courtyard Ln have?
Some of 1760 Courtyard Ln's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Courtyard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Courtyard Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Courtyard Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Courtyard Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Courtyard Ln offer parking?
No, 1760 Courtyard Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Courtyard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Courtyard Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Courtyard Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1760 Courtyard Ln has a pool.
Does 1760 Courtyard Ln have accessible units?
No, 1760 Courtyard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Courtyard Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Courtyard Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 Courtyard Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 Courtyard Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
