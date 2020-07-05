156 Daisy Cir

Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities garage

Welcome Home!!! Fall in LOVE with where you LIVE!!! Lease this BRAND NEW, never-been-lived-in, GORGEOUS, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the highly desireable McDonough, GA!!! This Rental Home has ALL the bells &amp; whistles - Granite countertop, open &amp; spacious floor plan, HUGE Primary Bedroom with dreamy en-suite!!! 3 additional bedrooms, 2 car garage, backyard, close to shopping - all it needs is YOU!!! TEXT KELLEY: 470-494-2683 SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR HERE: 404-609-0144 APPLY HERE: https://www.rhris.com/ApplyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?SiteSelection=1&amp;MgmtCoIDParm=330&amp;OriginalURL=http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/