143 Magnaview Dr

Amenities
143 Magnaview Drive McDonough, GA 30253
This home does not accept housing voucher
Move In Now! Brand new home, brand new appliances, private fenced yard. Perfect!
Enter home with a family room, kitchen that is open to family room. All stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom down stairs for your guest. Upstairs has laundry room, full hall bath, master bedroom with private bath separate shower and tub, Dual vanity and walk in closet.
2 car auto opener garage.
Pool and Playground amenities!
Schools:
Oakland Elementary
Luella Middle and High
No pets
Built 2019 Sq ft approx. 1900