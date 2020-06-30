143 Magnaview Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

143 Magnaview Drive McDonough, GA 30253



This home does not accept housing voucher



Move In Now! Brand new home, brand new appliances, private fenced yard. Perfect!

Enter home with a family room, kitchen that is open to family room. All stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom down stairs for your guest. Upstairs has laundry room, full hall bath, master bedroom with private bath separate shower and tub, Dual vanity and walk in closet.



2 car auto opener garage.



Pool and Playground amenities!



Schools:



Oakland Elementary

Luella Middle and High



No pets



Built 2019 Sq ft approx. 1900