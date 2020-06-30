All apartments in McDonough
143 Magnaview Dr

143 Magna View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

143 Magna View Drive, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
143 Magnaview Drive McDonough, GA 30253

This home does not accept housing voucher

Move In Now! Brand new home, brand new appliances, private fenced yard. Perfect!
Enter home with a family room, kitchen that is open to family room. All stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom down stairs for your guest. Upstairs has laundry room, full hall bath, master bedroom with private bath separate shower and tub, Dual vanity and walk in closet.

2 car auto opener garage.

Pool and Playground amenities!

Schools:

Oakland Elementary
Luella Middle and High

No pets

Built 2019 Sq ft approx. 1900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Magnaview Dr have any available units?
143 Magnaview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 143 Magnaview Dr have?
Some of 143 Magnaview Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Magnaview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
143 Magnaview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Magnaview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 143 Magnaview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 143 Magnaview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 143 Magnaview Dr offers parking.
Does 143 Magnaview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Magnaview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Magnaview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 143 Magnaview Dr has a pool.
Does 143 Magnaview Dr have accessible units?
No, 143 Magnaview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Magnaview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Magnaview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Magnaview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Magnaview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

