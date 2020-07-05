1425 Lafayette

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

4 BEDROOM IN NEW MCDONOUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT! Enjoy the Pool and amenities in the heart of McDonough with easy access to I-75 exit 216. Large Living Room with FIREPLACE and high ceilings. Down the hall all 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master Bedroom includes Master Bath and closet. Bath has SEPARATE TUB and SHOWER. Kitchen offers eat in area with BREAKFAST BAR. Back staircase from Dining Room leads to large LOFT AREA and HUGE BONUS ROOM that can act as 4th BEDROOM. The back door looks out the a comfortable PATIO AREA perfect for grilling. A 2 CAR garage with AUTO DOOR OPENER completes the floor plan. Community has 2 pools, playground, daycare and shopping, churches and restaurants. ASK ABOUT OUR EASY MOVE IN PLAN!