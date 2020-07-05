All apartments in McDonough
Last updated November 26 2019

1425 Lafayette

1425 Lafayette Sq · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1425 Lafayette Sq, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
4 BEDROOM IN NEW MCDONOUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT! Enjoy the Pool and amenities in the heart of McDonough with easy access to I-75 exit 216. Large Living Room with FIREPLACE and high ceilings. Down the hall all 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master Bedroom includes Master Bath and closet. Bath has SEPARATE TUB and SHOWER. Kitchen offers eat in area with BREAKFAST BAR. Back staircase from Dining Room leads to large LOFT AREA and HUGE BONUS ROOM that can act as 4th BEDROOM. The back door looks out the a comfortable PATIO AREA perfect for grilling. A 2 CAR garage with AUTO DOOR OPENER completes the floor plan. Community has 2 pools, playground, daycare and shopping, churches and restaurants. ASK ABOUT OUR EASY MOVE IN PLAN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Lafayette have any available units?
1425 Lafayette doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1425 Lafayette have?
Some of 1425 Lafayette's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Lafayette pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Lafayette is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1425 Lafayette offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Lafayette offers parking.
Does 1425 Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Lafayette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Lafayette have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Lafayette has a pool.
Does 1425 Lafayette have accessible units?
No, 1425 Lafayette does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Lafayette has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Lafayette have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Lafayette does not have units with air conditioning.

