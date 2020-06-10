124 Burleyson dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome home to this newly listed Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home. Must See! Hardwood floors throughout, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and Baths. The home features new stainless steel modern appliances. Brand new gas stove range, great for the chef in the family. Painted Art Deco Kitchen with tray and natural lighting. You'll love spending time in the living room with updated decorative lighting throughout the home. Additional features include a separate laundry room with hookups. 2 car garage VirtualTour: Apply now at: 375 country club dr ,Stockbridge GA 30281 Application fee is $50 for up to two adults. NO PETS! RENT: $1,300 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300 RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: NO BANKRUPTCIES OR EVICTIONS! 600 CREDIT SCORE OR HIGHER AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT AMOUNT IN NET MONTLY INCOME ($3,900)