All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 124 Burleyson dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
124 Burleyson dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:54 PM

124 Burleyson dr

124 Burleyson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

124 Burleyson Drive, McDonough, GA 30253
Wesley Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this newly listed Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home. Must See! Hardwood floors throughout, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and Baths. The home features new stainless steel modern appliances. Brand new gas stove range, great for the chef in the family. Painted Art Deco Kitchen with tray and natural lighting. You'll love spending time in the living room with updated decorative lighting throughout the home. Additional features include a separate laundry room with hookups. 2 car garage VirtualTour: Apply now at: 375 country club dr ,Stockbridge GA 30281 Application fee is $50 for up to two adults. NO PETS! RENT: $1,300 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300 RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: NO BANKRUPTCIES OR EVICTIONS! 600 CREDIT SCORE OR HIGHER AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT AMOUNT IN NET MONTLY INCOME ($3,900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Burleyson dr have any available units?
124 Burleyson dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 124 Burleyson dr have?
Some of 124 Burleyson dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Burleyson dr currently offering any rent specials?
124 Burleyson dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Burleyson dr pet-friendly?
No, 124 Burleyson dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 124 Burleyson dr offer parking?
Yes, 124 Burleyson dr offers parking.
Does 124 Burleyson dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Burleyson dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Burleyson dr have a pool?
Yes, 124 Burleyson dr has a pool.
Does 124 Burleyson dr have accessible units?
No, 124 Burleyson dr does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Burleyson dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Burleyson dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Burleyson dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Burleyson dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College