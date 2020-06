Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Stonewycke is a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 2,200 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.