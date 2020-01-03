6630 Valley Hill Drive

Amenities
***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2BA home is spacious and is move-in ready condition! Enjoy a welcoming front porch and foyer entrance and a second lower level bonus room for entertaining. All rooms are generously sized for comfortable family living! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.
High school: Pebblebrook High School
Middle school: Lindley Middle School
Elementary school: Riverside Primary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.