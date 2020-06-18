983 Wilson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Nice Sized Deck & Huge 2 Car Garage! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a formal dining room, The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a nice size bonus room and blinds are provided. At the back of the home, you will find the deck that leads you out to the 2 car driveway and huge 2 car garage with an opener. It has central/heat and air.



No Smoking, No Section 8



Utilities: Greystone Power, Cobb Water, Austell Gas, Trash



Rent: $1,150.00



Security Deposit: $1,150.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For questions or to view the property, you can give us a call at 770-941-7745. You can also view this and other properties



