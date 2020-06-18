All apartments in Mableton
Mableton, GA
983 Wilson Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

983 Wilson Road

983 Wilson Road · (770) 941-7745
Location

983 Wilson Road, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 983 Wilson Road - 983 · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Nice Sized Deck & Huge 2 Car Garage! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a formal dining room, The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a nice size bonus room and blinds are provided. At the back of the home, you will find the deck that leads you out to the 2 car driveway and huge 2 car garage with an opener. It has central/heat and air.

No Smoking, No Section 8

Utilities: Greystone Power, Cobb Water, Austell Gas, Trash

Rent: $1,150.00

Security Deposit: $1,150.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For questions or to view the property, you can give us a call at 770-941-7745. You can also view this and other properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 983 Wilson Road have any available units?
983 Wilson Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 983 Wilson Road have?
Some of 983 Wilson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 983 Wilson Road currently offering any rent specials?
983 Wilson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 Wilson Road pet-friendly?
No, 983 Wilson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 983 Wilson Road offer parking?
Yes, 983 Wilson Road does offer parking.
Does 983 Wilson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 983 Wilson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 Wilson Road have a pool?
No, 983 Wilson Road does not have a pool.
Does 983 Wilson Road have accessible units?
No, 983 Wilson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 983 Wilson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 983 Wilson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 983 Wilson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 983 Wilson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
