921 Clay Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located on Clay Road - This property is a MUST SEE! Three good sized bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator and new vinyl flooring! Blinds and pest control are provided! There is a fenced-in backyard and a storage room with washer/ dryer connections attached to the single car carport. Apply today!!



No Smoking, No Section 8



Utilities: Greystone Power, Austell Gas, Cobb County Water



Rent: $1,000.00



Security Deposit: $1,000.00



Application Fee: $70.00



FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OR OUR OTHER PROPERTIES PLEASE CALL US AT 770-941-7745 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT PMUINC.COM



**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**



(RLNE5347428)