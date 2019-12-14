921 Clay Road

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located on Clay Road - This property is a MUST SEE! Three good sized bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator and new vinyl flooring! Blinds and pest control are provided! There is a fenced-in backyard and a storage room with washer/ dryer connections attached to the single car carport. Apply today!!
No Smoking, No Section 8
Utilities: Greystone Power, Austell Gas, Cobb County Water
Rent: $1,000.00
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
Application Fee: $70.00
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OR OUR OTHER PROPERTIES PLEASE CALL US AT 770-941-7745 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT PMUINC.COM
**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**
(RLNE5347428)