921 Clay Road
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

921 Clay Road

921 Clay Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

921 Clay Road Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located on Clay Road - This property is a MUST SEE! Three good sized bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator and new vinyl flooring! Blinds and pest control are provided! There is a fenced-in backyard and a storage room with washer/ dryer connections attached to the single car carport. Apply today!!

No Smoking, No Section 8

Utilities: Greystone Power, Austell Gas, Cobb County Water

Rent: $1,000.00

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Application Fee: $70.00

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OR OUR OTHER PROPERTIES PLEASE CALL US AT 770-941-7745 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT PMUINC.COM

**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**

(RLNE5347428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Clay Road have any available units?
921 Clay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 921 Clay Road have?
Some of 921 Clay Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Clay Road currently offering any rent specials?
921 Clay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Clay Road pet-friendly?
No, 921 Clay Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 921 Clay Road offer parking?
Yes, 921 Clay Road offers parking.
Does 921 Clay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Clay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Clay Road have a pool?
No, 921 Clay Road does not have a pool.
Does 921 Clay Road have accessible units?
No, 921 Clay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Clay Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Clay Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Clay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Clay Road does not have units with air conditioning.

