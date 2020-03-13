All apartments in Mableton
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:31 PM

872 Claxton Drive Southwest

872 Claxton Southwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

872 Claxton Southwest Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home. Stove, fridge, and dishwasher included. This home comes with a large driveway, cozy carpets, and lots of windows for natural light. Hurry and apply today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245462?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Claxton Drive Southwest have any available units?
872 Claxton Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 872 Claxton Drive Southwest have?
Some of 872 Claxton Drive Southwest's amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Claxton Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
872 Claxton Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Claxton Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 872 Claxton Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 872 Claxton Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 872 Claxton Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 872 Claxton Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Claxton Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Claxton Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 872 Claxton Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 872 Claxton Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 872 Claxton Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Claxton Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 Claxton Drive Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 872 Claxton Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 872 Claxton Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
