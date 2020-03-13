872 Claxton Drive Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher carpet range refrigerator

Come see this wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home. Stove, fridge, and dishwasher included. This home comes with a large driveway, cozy carpets, and lots of windows for natural light. Hurry and apply today!



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245462?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.