on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Great Home for Rent with short commute to Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead and Airport, and easy access to Highways in Great Neighborhood. Open Floorplan with views from Kitchen into the Family Room. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island, Large Dining Room, Office or Study on the Main Level and 2 Car Garage. 4 large bedrooms, including Master Suite, Upstairs plus Laundry Room. Lawn care is included in Rent. Call now for appointment!